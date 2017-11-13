Firefighters called to chimney fire in Barford

Firefighters were called out to a chimney fire in Barford last night (Sunday).

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service’s emergency control room received a call to a chimney fire in Wellesbourne Road at 9.41pm.

One fire engine from Wellesbourne was sent the scene.

Upon arrival crews found a three story property and located the fire in the chimney.

Firefighters used a hose reel, a water misting nozzle, thermal image camera and small tools to extinguish the fire.