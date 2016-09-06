Firefighters called to Warwick hospital car park after three-car crash

Firefighters were called to Warwick Hospital’s car park in Lakin Road today where there had been a collision between three cars this afternoon (Tuesday).

One car had collided with a building at the site and a second crew, in addition to the one from Leamington which was already in attendance, was requested to release a casualty from one of the vehicles.

The casualty was released using hydraulic cutting equipment.

A structural engineer from Warwick District Council was called to the scene to inspect the damage to the building.

Crews and police were at the scene for about 40 minutes.