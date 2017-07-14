Five Warwickshire boys given roles in two Shakespeare plays at the RSC

Five boys from Warwickshire, including three from Leamington, will be performing in two popular Shakespeare history plays at the RSC this summer.

Leamington boys Sebastian Dibb, 13, and Will Parsons, 14, along with and Luca Saraceni-Gunner, 13, from Stratford, are sharing the role of Young Lucius in Titus Andronicus.

Sam Littell

And Luca is also part of the cast for Julius Caesar, along with Sam Littell, 12, from Little Kineton, and Tom Lomas, 11, from Leamington, sharing the role of Lucius.

The boys in Titus Andronicus are taking to the stage alongside David Troughton, who plays the title role, and is well known for his part as Tony Archer in The Archers.

The production runs in repertoire in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre until September 2. Julius Caesar opened earlier this year, and runs in repertoire in the RST until September 9. The boys share their roles, appearing at alternate performances.

All the boys are very happy about being given their roles.

Tom Lomas

Sebastian said: “I am really excited to be playing Lucius in Titus Andronicus. It’s great to be on stage with David Troughton, who I’ve worked with before.

“Titus is the first RSC production I’ve been in where I actually survive. This time I’m playing a slightly older character who has more responsibility. I’ve learnt so much about the Rome period and Shakespeare’s writing from the whole thing.”

And Will described the play as ‘an amazing experience’. He added: “Everyone is so kind and helpful. I love working with the actors and learning about the theatre, and I am really enjoying being on stage.”

Tom said he has always loved theatre, and said: “One of my first memories was watching one of the very first performances of Matilda The Musical in Stratford. It’s now a dream come true to be acting in Julius Caesar.”