Members of the Football for Palestine team will share their stories at Dale Street Methodist church in Leamington on Saturday January 21 at 4pm.

The team from all over the UK, which included Jatinder Sanghera of Leamington, travelled to Palestine last year to play football gain a greater understanding of the region and to raise money for aid charities.

Admission is free.

For more information visit the Football For Palestine group page on Facebook.