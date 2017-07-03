Fox rescued by RSPCA after getting head wedged between headstones in Leamington cemetery

A fox was rescued by the RSPCA after making a ‘grave’ mistake by getting his head tightly wedged in between two headstones in a Leamington cemetery.

The animal welfare charity was contacted on Thursday (29 June) by a worried member of the public who came across the fox’s mishap in the graveyard of St Mary Magdalene Church, in Vicarage Road.

When inspector Georgia McCormick got there, she found the fox had become completely trapped and was unable to free himself.

Georgia said: “I’m not sure how he managed to get there, or how long he had been there for, but he really was in a tight spot.

“The call came into us at 11am, and as foxes are nocturnal animals I can only imagine he had been there from the night before.

“I managed to carefully free him and check him over - thankfully he wasn’t injured and so he was released back into the wild.

“I dread to think what could have happened to him if we hadn’t have been contacted.”

Anyone who sees injured wildlife or an animal in distress can contact the RSPCA, 24 hours a day, on 0300 1234 999.

The RSPCA is a charity and relies on public donations to exist.

To assist our inspectors in carrying out their vital work please text HELP to 78866 to give £3.

(Texts cost £3 + one standard network rate message.)