Friends of Abbey Fields launch photo competition for new calendar

Friends of Abbey Fields (FOAF) has announced a photo competition for its new calendar for 2018 - with the winner appearing on the front cover.

Similarly to previous years, photos for each month will be chosen by a panel of FOAF committee members, but the front cover photo will be chosen at a special event at the Almanack in Abbey End on Saturday June 17, starting at 10.30am.

The mayor-elect Cllr Kate Dickson will be among the judging panel on the day. All are welcome to attend the judging and see the winning photo for themselves.

One of the competition’s organisers Ojars Bartmanis said the competition would raise the profile of the Fields and encourage people to get involved with its preservation.

He added: “It’s about engaging people with Abbey Fields and is a celebration of all its beauty.

“The heart and soul of Kenilworth are the Abbey Fields.

All entries must be photos of Abbey Fields. Photos can include Kenilworth Castle as a backdrop but the photo must be from or of the Fields.

Suggested themes include history, wildlife, activities, and seasons, but all sorts of photos will be considered.

The photos can also include people, but only with their permission, or at a distance so they are not recognisable.

The photographs should be at least 2Mb in size and emailed in the JPEG format to calendar@friendsofabbeyfields.org.uk.

It is essential entrants also provide their name, phone number or email address, and whether or not they are a member of FOAF.

All entries must be received by Sunday May 28.