Full results of Warwickshire County Council elections in our area

After last night’s county council elections, here are the results in full for all wards the Courier and KWN cover.
Lapworth and West Kenilworth: John Cooke - elected Conservative (1602 votes). Other candidates: Kate Dickson,
Liberal Democrats (655 votes); Joshua Payne, Labour (246 votes); Samuel Porter, Green (96 votes); Ian Tyres, UKIP (58 votes).
Park Hill: Dave Shilton - elected Conservative (1591 votes). Other candidates: Rachel Clayton, Liberal Democrats (699 votes); John Dearing, Green (317 votes); Audrey Elizabeth Mullender, Labour (390 votes).
St John’s: Alan Cockburn - elected Conservative (1486 votes). Other candidates: Pippa Austin,
Green (162 votes); Richard Dickson, Liberal Democrats (1385 votes) Martin Mackenzie, UKIP (102 votes); Wallace McDowell, Labour (378 votes).
Cubbington and Leek Wootton: Wallace Redford - elected Conservative (1725 votes). Other candidates: Nicholas Hoten, Labour (465 votes); Helen James, Liberal Democrats (302 votes); Chris Philpott, Green (275 votes).
Leamington Milverton: Bill Gifford - elected Liberal Democrats (1907 votes). Other candidates: Will Bryce, Green (116 votes); Anne-Marie Campion, Conservative (839 votes); Andy Marshall, Labour (383 votes).
Leamington North: Sarah Boad - elected Liberal Democrats (1501 votes). Other candidates: Stacey Calder, Conservative (835 votes); Diana Katharine Taulbut, Labour (960 votes); Marcia Elaine Watson, Green (126 votes).
Leamington Clarendon: Nicola Davies - elected Liberal Democrats (998 votes). Other candidates: Elizabeth Phillips, Conservative (944 votes), Will Roberts, Green (139 votes), Gerry Smith, UKIP (76 votes); Jerry Weber, Labour and Cooperative (771 votes).
Leamington Brunswick: Jonathan Chilvers - elected Green (1340 votes). Other candidates: Louis Adam, Liberal Democrats (78 votes); Samuel Carter, Conservative (233 votes); Jojo Norris, Labour (774 votes).
Leamington Willes: Matt Western - elected Labour (1244 votes). Other candidates: Martin Luckhurst, Green (940 votes), Sean Rose, Conservative (430 votes); Simon Wheeler, Liberal Democrats (95 votes).
Whitnash: Judy Falp - elected Whitnash Residents Association (1154 votes). Other candidates: Adrian Barton, Independent (323 votes); Eloise Chilvers, Green (218 votes), Jules Morgan, Conservative (253 votes); Dave Rawcliffe, Labour (419 votes); Chris Walsh, Liberal Democrats (41 votes).
Warwick North: Pam Williams - elected Conservative (1172 votes). Other candidates: Helen Adkins, Labour (1011 votes); Chris Begg, Liberal Democrats (177 votes); Tracey Drew, Green (99 votes); Alastair Macbrayne, UKIP (141 votes).
Warwick West: John Holland - elected Labour (1263 votes). Other candidates: Dale Cox, Liberal Democrats (268 votes); Bob Dhillon, UKIP (137 votes); Clare Hopkinson, Conservative (1259 votes); Pam Lunn, Green (109 votes).
Warwick South: Parminder Singh Birdi - elected Conservative (1409 votes). Other candidates: Kelvin Lambert, Liberal Democrats (579 votes). Mark Skinner, UKIP (163 votes); Matt Swift, Green (195 votes); Serhan Wade, Labour and Cooperative (486 votes).
Budbrooke and Bishops Tachbrook: Les Caborn - elected Conservative (2082 votes). Other candidates: John Cooper, Liberal Democrats (361 votes); Derrick Knight, Green (155 votes); Colin Quinney, Labour (533 votes).
Wellesbourne: Anne Parry - elected Conservative (1852 votes). Other candidates: James Briggs, Labour (163 votes). Roger Fisher, Green (110 votes); David Johnston, Liberal Democrats (1201 votes); Frank Rietz, UKIP (122 votes).
Kineton and Red Horse: Chris Williams - elected Conservative (1351 votes). Other candidates: Rob Ballantyne, Green (114 votes); Edward Fila, UKIP (143 votes); Patrick Jenkins, Labour (178 votes); Laura Steele, Liberal Democrats (1218 votes).
Feldon: Bob Stevens - elected Conservative (1901 votes). Other candidates: Pat Hotson, Green (174 votes); Matthew Panton, Labour (356 votes); Bev Veasey-Walshe, Liberal Democrats (436 votes).
Southam, Stockton and Napton: Andy Crump - elected Conservative (1854 votes). Other candidates: Ros Grant, Labour (514 votes); Andrew Milton, Liberal Democrats (127 votes); Derek Price, Green (129 votes).