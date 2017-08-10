Funding boost from Warwick District Council will help sports projects

Five community sports projects have received a funding boost from Warwick District Council.

The awards, totalling £1,895, have been made to improve equipment and training provision.

The beneficiaries include Warwick Ladies FC, who were awarded £400 towards facility hire and new kit, Kenilworth runners who received £350 to support the training of club volunteers and Leamington FC in the Community allocated £500 to fund a specialist coach to deliver courses at Lillington Youth Centre during the summer holiday.

Councillor Michael Coker, Warwick District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Cultural Services, said: “These small amounts of funding can make a big difference to local projects, as they increase the range of sporting activities on offer in our district and encourage the community to get involved. I’m very pleased that the council has been able fund a range of excellent projects this year. It was great to see for myself the children enjoying the specialist coaching at Lillington Youth Centre when I visited last week.”

Warwick District Council awards sports grants every two months. If you are involved in a local community project and would like more information please contact:

Manoj Sonecha (Active Communities Officer) on 01926 456221, manoj.sonecha@warwickdc.gov.uk