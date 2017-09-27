Fundraising appeal for new maternity unit at Warwick hospital hits milestone mark

A fundraising appeal to help make a new maternity unit at Warwick Hospital a “home away from home” has reached its £20,000-mark milestone.

The Birth and Babies Appeal was launched in April to help raise £200,000 for Warwick Hospital’s new midwifery led birthing centre.

The dedicated Midwifery Led Unit, which is due to open in Spring 2018, will offer expectant parents the opportunity to have their babies in a more ‘homely’ setting.

This unit will be the only one of its kind in Warwickshire and it will feature its own entrance, four birthing rooms that will each have a birthing pool.

The money raised by the fundraising appeal will be used to enhancement the unit such as by buying enhanced equipment like special cribs and stands, and upgrading the furnishings to make the unit feel like a ‘home-from-home’.

As of this week the appeal has hit its £20,000 milestone, meaning that so far 10 per cent of the target has been raised.

The appeal has seen widespread support from people and groups across Warwickshire, where they have held events or taken on challenges to help raise money for the new birthing unit.

The appeal launched in April of this year and has received incredible support already from the local communities.

Another fundraising event for the appeal is being held in Leamington later this year.

Leamington-based catering company “Top Nosh” will be hosting a ‘Winter Wonderland Ball’ at the Town hall on Saturday, December 9.

The night will include entertainment, a three-course meal provided by Top Nosh catering, drinks and a raffle.

Jenny Harding, owner of Top Nosh Catering, said: “Having had two babies at Warwick Hospital in the last four years, I felt this was a great opportunity to give something back.

“The Winter Wonderland Ball is going to be a fantastic evening; we have already received great support in making it a night to remember for guests.”

Jayne Blacklay, director of development at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We have been overwhelmed with the support for the new midwife led birthing unit so far.

“The community has come together to make it the best it can be and events like the ball will help us to do that.

“We have had a fantastic response since launching the appeal, but I would like to encourage more people to get involved and help in any way you can”.

Tickets to the Winter Wonderland Ball cost £55 per person or £400 for a table for eight people.

To buy tickets go to: http://buytickets.at/topnosh

Anyone who would like to support or take part in the fundraising efforts for the Birth and Babies appeal can get in touch with the South Warwickshire NHS Foundations Trust’s fundraising department by calling 01926 495321 ext. 8049 or by emailing charity@swft.nhs.uk.

The fundraising department can also provide fundraising ideas to those who want to get involved.