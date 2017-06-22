Furniture manufacturer Vitsoe is recruiting prior to Leamington HQ opening

British furniture manufacturer Vitsoe is recruiting for a number of roles as its new production building and Headquarters nears completion in Leamington.

Vitsoe plans to move into its new home over the summer months with an official opening in the autumn.

Computer genrated image of how the Vitsoe HQ in Leamington will look. NNL-170522-165407001

The internationally-known company announced plans to settle in Leamington due to its excellent transport connections, the community’s rich industrial heritage and the close proximity to the universities of Warwick and Coventry.

Vitsoe is recruiting for a number of roles including workshop assistants, installers, planners, a housekeeper and a groundsman/woman, a cleaner, a user interface designer, a senior web developer and a cook to make breakfast and lunch for everyone in the building.

It is Vitsœ’s intention to become an employee-owned business.

Mark Adams, managing director, Vitsœ “As a company, we are always focused on the

long-term, be it our buildings, our customers and suppliers and importantly, our employees.

“If you are a like-minded individual who might like to work with us as we embark on a significant new phase in our company’s long history, we’d be delighted to

hear from you.“

For more information click here