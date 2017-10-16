Furniture manufacturer Vitsoe officially opens new HQ in Leamington

British furniture manufacturer Vitsoe has officially opened its new headquarters in Leamington and is fully operational in its new home.

The internationally-known company has settled in the town due to its “excellent transport connections, rich industrial heritage, close proximity to the universities of Warwick and Coventry and distinguished architecture.”

The interior of Vitsoe's headquarters in Leamington

Mark Adams, managing director of Vitsœ said, “In Leamington we have found not only a town with a rich industrial and architectural heritage but

we have been embraced by a community without whom we could not have realised this vitally important step in Vitsœ’s long history.

“Our heartfelt thanks go to the community for its overwhelming support, the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership for awarding us a grant and, importantly, to our customer bondholders for believing in us.”

Construction began on the prominent 3.3 acre site – previously the site of

The interior of Vitsoe's headquarters in Leamington

the Ford Foundry – in October 2016.

The new building, spanning 135 metres in length, 25 metres in width and 6 metres in height is a place of making and creativity, embracing offices, research and development, product assembly, kitchen and dining, overnight accommodation and more.

Vitsœ exports to over 60 countries and has shops in London, New York, Los Angeles and Munich.

Matt Western, MP for Warwick and Leamington, said the Midlands is attractive to companies such as Vitsoe.

Motionhouse performing at the opening of Vitsoe's new HQ

He said: “It is extremely exciting to be welcoming a prestigious company such as Vitsœ to the area.

“The town lost a valuable employer when the Ford Foundry closed but in Vitsœ we have gained a great company with a great future.”