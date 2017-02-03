Gala concert fills Waarwick Castle’s Great Hall with sweet music from across the ages

A gala concert featuring choirs and music from early instruments including viols, sackbuts and crumhorns has wowed audiences, raising over £1,600.

Held in the splendour of Warwick Castle’s Great Hall the musical showcase benefitted Warwickshire’s Tiffin Club which helps the county’s looked after children.

Featuring a wide variety of music, performed by young people from various ensembles around the county the diverse programme included the County Girls’ Choir, Renaissance music specialists Gutted and County Waits - a group featuring violins, viols, recorders, cornetts, sackbuts, crumhorns, cornamuses, shawms, percussion, harp, rebec and voice.

Funds from the night, were boosted when Warwick Castle waived their fee, with the money raised going towards the running of the Warwickshire Tiffin Club - a group acting as a Parent Teacher Association (PTA) for Warwickshire’s Looked After Children.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “It was fantastic to see so many people coming out to support the Warwickshire Tiffin Club and enjoying performances from such talented ensembles from around Warwickshire.

“On behalf of all at Warwickshire County Council, I would like to extend great thanks to everyone who supported this event, making it the fantastic success that it was.

“A very special thanks goes to Warwick Castle, our hosts for the evening who graciously waived their room hire fee, and to all the businesses who donated raffle prizes.”

To support the work of Warwickshire’s Tiffin Club donation can be made https://localgiving.org/charity/tiffinclub/funding