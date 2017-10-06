Gallows Hill housing plans look set to get go-ahead

Plans to build 260 homes on land near Warwick Castle Park look set to get the green light next week.

If given the go-ahead, the developer, William Davis Limited and Hallam Land Management Limited, would build up to 260 homes on the site near Gallows Hill.

On Tuesday (October 10) Warwick District Council’s planning committee will be looking at the planning application.

Planning officers have recommended that the council’s planning committee grant planning permission.

A previous proposal had been submitted for the same site in October 2013 for up to 250 homes but it was withdrawn after a large amount of opposition.

The original plans received more than 150 letters of objection, which includes ones from Warwick Town Council and Bishop’s Tachbrook Parish Council.

The developer resubmitted plans earlier this year for up to 260 homes on the same site, which is situated in the middle of Gallows Hill and Banbury Road and is also near to Warwick Technology Park.

According to the plans 40 per cent of the new homes will be ‘affordable’.

The main access to the development has been proposed to form part of a crossroads with the current access onto Technology Drive.

At the time of publication the Section 106 agreement for the development consisted of £19,500 for sustainable travel packs, £5,691 towards libraries, £2,209,322 towards education and learning and £64,473 towards police.

The resubmitted plans have received around 35 letters of objection, again with Warwick Town Council and Bishop’s Tachbrook Parish Council also registering objections.

The site has been identified for housing in the Local Plan, which the district council formerly adopted last month.