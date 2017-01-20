The RSPCA is appealing for information after an emaciated German Shepherd dog with rotting skin was found wandering in a country lane in Warwick and had to be put down.

The nine-year-old dog, named Jake, was picked up by a local dog warden on Thursday January 5 after being found in a lane between Hampton Magna and Hatton.

Jake's claws were three inches long and he could barely walk. LNHCWf--fiC2_ePtAXP6

He was immediately taken to a vets, where he was so poorly that he was put to sleep on humane grounds.

Due to the state of neglect, the vet contacted the RSPCA.

RSPCA inspector Georgia McCormick, who is investigating, said: “The skin condition had left Jake with rotting flesh, resulting in a lingering, horrific smell.

“While he was able to stand, he was very weak on his back legs.

“Jake also had a severely matted coat and had pus coming out of his eyes and ears. His claws were three inches long and he could not put any pressure on them, therefore he was struggling to walk.

“On top of that, he was incredibly thin, with a body score of one out of five. There was no fat on him at all, and his ribs, backbone and hips were sticking out.

“He was in a very bad way and clearly had not been cared for in a very long time.”

Jake’s name and age were on his microchip, however the contact details of his owner were not up to date and the phone number does not work.

Inspector McCormick said: “We are really keen to find out how Jake came to be how he was, and whether he was callously dumped. He was suffering a great deal when he was found.

“It is horrific to think that he got into this state.”

Anyone with information should contact the RSPCA’s appeals number on 0300 123 8018.

The RSPCA relies on public donations to exist.

To assist iyts inspectors in carrying out their vital work text HELP to 78866 to give £3. (Texts cost £3 + one standard network rate message.)