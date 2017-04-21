Giant Warwick Castle bear given new name after fierce competition

Warwick Castle’s eight-foot high willow bear sculpture has been named after a competition was launched to name the not so cuddly beast.

With over 80 entries received, television presenter Kirstie Allsopp chose Kim Cotton’s suggestion, Raggers, as the winning name.

Winner Kim will receive the original illustration of the bear by Cubbington-based artist Tabitha Rean.

The competition was run in conjunction with The Handmade Fair, an event created by Kirstie, which is being held at Ragley Hall for the first time from May 12 to 14.

Kim will also receive two VIP tickets to the event and a bear making kit for beginners from Amazing Craft.

Illustrator Tabitha, who has recently set up her own business, Tabitha Rean Illustration, was commissioned to illustrate the bear after expressing interest in showcasing her work at The Handmade Fair.

Speaking about the bear’s chosen name, she said: “It was a real privilege to be asked to illustrate Warwick Castle’s willow bear.

“The castle and the bear are so synonymous with the county of Warwickshire and I thoroughly enjoyed working on this project. I would like to congratulate her. ”

To learn more about Tabitha’s work go to www.facebook.com/tabithareanillustration

For Handmade Fair details go to www.thehandmadefair.com/ragley