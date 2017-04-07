Girls take on roles in The Garden

Leamington Spa school stage Secret Garden play

The cast of Year 7 and 8 girls took to the stage across two evenings with ‘The Garden’ exploring key moments of the Frances Hodgson Burnett story.

The cast

Focussing on a shared experience of grief through the loss of a loved one, the creative process was based on the practices of German writer Bertolt Brecht.

Working with freelance director and teacher, Tracie Farren, the actors took a collaborative approach to the play in which everyone shared ideas to take ownership of the story-telling process using the values of ‘Ensemble Theatre’,

Tracie said: “It has been a privilege to work with the cast and to see each of them grow in confidence - I’m proud of their achievement and look forward to seeing them develop.

“The girls rose to the challenge of performing in this way, as well as being surrounded on all sides by the audience in an engaging, moving production.”