Search

Half term on a budget: Family days out in Warwick District for under £40

Four family days out under �40 as suggested by Voucherbox.
Four family days out under �40 as suggested by Voucherbox.

With October half term fast approaching many parents in the Warwick District will looking for things to do during the school holidays to keep their children entertained.

Money-saving site Voucherbox has collated the top four things for a family of four to do for under £40 in and around the district.

1) Jumping for joy:

Kids can burn off some energy at the Jump In Trampoline Park in Warwick.

They can jump and tumble their way across wall-to-wall trampolines at the park. There is also dodgeball court where teams can play together, as well as a giant airbag to help the younger children.

Average entrance cost for a child of 5+: £10

2) Culture vulture:

Knights and princesses and everyone in between can pay a visit to Warwick Castle for a day of medieval adventure. From the popular Horrible Histories maze to the Pageant Playground and The Mighty Trebuchet, there is plenty to do.

Cost: From £15 per head for those three years old and above online including all day entry to the castle and grounds and the daily shows

3) Green fingers:

Award-winning Jephson Gardens in the centre of Leamington is a great place for a relaxing stroll or family picnic.

There is also the Sensory garden and the Glass House, which features exotic plants from around the world.

Cost: Free entrance

4) Treasure hunters:

If you’re on a budget, but looking to explore Leamington with the kids, there is a self-guided treasure hunt called the Spy Mission Trail.

By downloading a PDF following online payment, you can work together to spot and solve the clues on a two-mile route where answers could be hidden on statues, signs and landmarks all over the town.

Cost: £6.99