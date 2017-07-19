Harbury fun day to help raise £10,000 in memory of much-loved dad

A man from Harbury will be holding a big fundraising event next week to help raise money in memory of his dad.

In August 2016, Andrew Bowell lost his dad, Trevor Bowell, to heart disease.

Trevor Bowell

Andrew said: “My dad was one of those guys that if he had nothing he would still help you out.

“After suffering a series of strokes in 2008, my dad was left in a bad way and he fought himself back up to gain independence. He was also diagnosed with heart failure and he didn’t want to burden us with it so he didn’t tell us.

“He knew it was going to get him. He died just before his 67th birthday but he passed away days after an amazing holiday away for the first time in years.

“It was the first time away with his kids and grandkids all together and he loved every second, as did we.”

Andrew and his partner Michelle Lawley decided to take on the challenge of raising £10,000 in just one year for the British Heart Foundation (BHF) in memory of Trevor.

Andrew said: “We are doing whatever we can to raise money. I am raising the money in his memory and for BHF research. If no one does the research no one will get better from it.

“My dad was my biggest supporter and the man that I aspire to be. He is such a big part of my life and if I can be half the man he was I think I would have a good life.”

On July 29 the couple will be hosting a family fun day at Harbury Hall and Field.

The eventwill run from noon to 4pm inside the hall and 11am to 5pm on the field and is free to enter. There will be a range of activities such as a beer festival, inflatables, stalls, pony rides and a soft play area.

For a full list of stalls and entertainment go to: https://thebigbeat4.wixsite.com/thebigbeat

So far Andrew and Michelle have managed to raise more than £2,000.

To donate to their fundraising page go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/TheBigBeat