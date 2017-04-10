Harbury man takes on £10,000 fundraising challenge in memory of his dad

A man from Harbury is taking on the challenge of raising £10,000 in memory of his dad.

In August 2016, Andrew Bowell lost his dad, Trevor Bowell, to heart disease.

Trevor Bowell, who lived in Harbury, died in August 2016.

Andrew said: “My dad was one of those guys that if he had nothing he would still help you out.

“After suffering a series of strokes in 2008, my dad was left in a bad way and he fought himself back up to gain independence. He was also diagnosed with heart failure and he didn’t want to burden us with it so he didn’t tell us.

“He knew it was going to get him. He died just before his 67th birthday but he passed away days after an amazing holding away for first time in years. It was the first time away with his kids and grandkids all together and he loved every second, as did we.”

Andrew has held fundraising projects before including one for Meningitis Now and the MacGregor Ward, which is the children’s ward at Warwick Hospital.

He decided to raise money after his son was admitted to hospital for suspected meningitis and he managed to raise £5,000.

Andrew and his partner Michelle Lawley are taking on the fundraising project to help raise £10,000 for the British Heart Foundation (BHF) and have given themselves a year to reach their target.

Andrew said: “We are doing whatever we can to raise money. I am raising the money in his memory and for BHF research. If no one does the research no one will get better from it.

“This time next year I want to reach £10,000 but I ideally want to raise more. My dad was my biggest supporter and the man that I aspire to be. He is such a big part if my life and if I can be half the man he was I think I would have a good life.”

The couple will be hosting a range of events over the year. After holding a garage sale last Sunday in Manor Road in Harbury, they have also organised a family fun day at Harbury Hall and field on July 29 where they will be a beer festival, stalls and pony rides. Andrew is hoping to get more stalls and entertainment at the fun day so anyone who would interested should email: thebig.beat@outlook.com

To donate to Andrew and Michelle’s Just Giving page click here.