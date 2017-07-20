Hatton nursery celebrates “outstanding” Ofsted rating

Staff at a nursery in Hatton are celebrating after being awarded an ‘outstanding’ rating by Ofsted.

Banana Moon Hatton Day Nursery, which was opened in February 2013, has been awarded outstanding in all areas following its recent inspection by the body.

During the observation, Ofsted reported, “all children make substantial and sustained progress in all areas of learning. Children develop curiosity, through imaginative and creative play, and have extremely positive attitudes towards learning.”

When observing staff, it was noted, “the attentive staff team respond with great skill to meet children’s needs. Staff expertly build on children’s learning experiences and well-being. They clearly promote confidence and independence in children that helps them to make rapid progress in all areas of learning.”

Ofsted also reported, “the stimulating environment, social atmosphere and staff’s well-timed interactions provide exceptional support for children’s developing communication skills. High-quality teaching helps to ensure that all children receive excellent care and education.”

Liz Scoular, the nursery director, is delighted with the results. She said: “I am very proud of the whole staff team and children for achieving the outstanding grading. Thank you too to all our families for their incredible support.

“The Ofsted report is such a positive reflection on all the key areas within the nursery and contains many compliments on our childcare provision.”