Hatton Rock firm grants pair’s Theatre of Dreams wish

A pair of football fans have been granted their dearest wishes with a trip to the so-called Theatre of Dreams, Old Trafford, home to Manchester United Football Club.

The two men, both whom have disabilities hadn’t been to a football match in many years until their at-home care provider decided to make their dreams come true.

Home Instead Senior Care, based in Hatton Rock, provides at-home care to elderly, disabled and terminally ill people in the local area.

The firm’s Director of Care, Lucy Fitzpatrick, realised two of her disabled clients were massive football fans and how much they wanted to visit the stadium.

Lucy then contacted Manchester United, who kindly donated four Europa League tickets, so clients Craig and David, along with herself and a caregiver, could attend the semi-final match between the Red Devils and Celta Vigo.

Lucy Fitzpatrick said: “We pride ourselves on going the extra mile and wanted to further support Craig and David, and help them to forget their disabilities and enjoy a care free day of football.

“Both Craig and David had a wonderful time watching the match at Old Trafford.

“I’d like to thank Manchester United for supporting us. David had not been to Old Trafford since 1984, so it was a special day to remember.”

She added: “Here at Home Instead, we provide care and support to older people living in the local community so they can remain living in their own homes for longer and enjoy a quality of life, a services tailored to individual’s needs.”