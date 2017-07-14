Have your say on potential cuts to children’s centres in Warwickshire

Residents are being encouraged to have their say on children’s centres cuts in the county after dates for consultation meetings have been announced.

Warwickshire County Council plans to convert 12 of the 39 existing children’s centres in the county into ‘family hubs’, while the remaining centres could be closed for good.

Cllr Jeffrey Morgan, portfolio holder for children’s services, said: “This consultation is about reshaping the services that we provide with partners in health and other partner organisations to be cost-effective, sustainable and focussed on the children who most need support.

“It does mean that we will look to provide some of those services in a different way from how they have traditionally been delivered but families’ needs have changed and we have to evolve to respond to that.

“We need our residents’ help so I urge people to get involved with the consultation.

“We are very happy to share information and there are various means for residents to learn more about our proposals as well as give their views.”

In Rugby borough, Cawston, Dunchurch, Long Lawford, Hillmorton, Newbold, and Wolston children’s centres are proposed for closure, while Boughton Leigh, Claremont and Oakfield centres would be transformed.

And in Warwick district, Kenilworth, Kingsway, Newburgh, St Johns, Warwick, and Whitnash could all be closed, while Lillington, Sydenham and Westgate would be retained.

Consultations in Rugby take place at Christ Church in Bow Fell, Brownsover, on Thursday July 20 from 9.30am to 11am, and at Benn Hall in Newbold Road from 7.30 to 9pm on Wednesday July 26.

In Warwick district, consultations take place in Leamington Town Hall on Tuesday July 25 from 9.30am to 11am,

The Gap Community Centre in Oakwood Grove, Warwick, on Monday July 31 from 7.30 to 9pm, and at St John’s Church in Warwick Road, Kenilworth, on Tuesday August 1 from 7.30 to 9pm.

Alternatively, access the online consultation here