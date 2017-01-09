Have your say on the future of Leamington

Young thespians will be out and about in Leamington on Saturday to promote an open day inviting people to have their say on the future of the town.

Members of Teatro Theatre School will be handing out invitations and balloons and asking members of the public to attend the open day for the Leamington Neighbourhood Plan at the town hall from noon to 5pm.

There will be fun activities for kids, a quiz to test how well you know your town where you can win Wilkinson’s vouchers, a graffiti wall, lots of maps and information, and free hot chocolate and marshmallows for everyone who comes along.