Have your voice heard over the future of Warwickshire children’s centres before deadline on Monday

Calls have been made for more people to have their say on the future of children’s centres across the district before the deadline on Monday (September 11).

Warwickshire County Council has had more than 1,000 responses to the consultation for reshaping services for children and families - plans which could lead to 12 of the county’s 39 children’s centres being replaced by ‘family hubs’ and the rest being closed.

In fact, the response has been so high that the county council says it will delay the decision so it can digest all the feedback properly.

The Warwick and Leamington Labour party has been very vocal in its opposition to the proposals and Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western, who is also a Warwickshire County Councillor, is encouraging residents to express their concerns through the consultation.

He said: “It is deeply concerning that the county council is proposing to close many of our local children’s centres.

“Since 2013, children’s centres have faced increasing cuts and so a reduction of 39 centres down to 12 family ‘hubs’ is rightly a huge concern to parents across the county.

“I have attended several public consultations where impassioned local parents have made their voices clear about how much these centres are a lifeline.

“Children’s centres provide a range of invaluable services to children and their parents and so we should be investing more, not less, in supporting parents and children during these important early years. Reports by child education specialists clearly show that these closures are a terrible mistake.

“Research demonstrates that the first 1,001 days of a child’s life are vitally important to their development and their future success in life.

“It is beneficial to our children to fund these centres, but also saves far more money overall as less support is generally needed in later life.

“The consultation on the closure of children’s centres ends on Monday.

“Make sure your voice is heard, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/ask online, where the questionnaire takes around eight minutes.

“This matter is exceptionally urgent and we must make the council think again.”

In another move, Warwick District Councillor Jane Knight said the Labour group is calling for an 18-month extension to the period after the consultation for the staff at the children’s centres to work out a satisfactory solution to the problems which could arise to changes to the services.

Meanwhile, the county council has thanked all of those who have responded to the consultation so far.

Cllr Jeff Morgan, portfolio holder for children’s services, said that in order to give officers time to fully consider all responses, make an analysis and develop a way forward, the authority has decided to delay the decision by a month.

This should give time for the children and young people’s oversight and scrutiny committee to have an opportunity to consider the paper before it goes to cabinet in November for a decision.

Cllr Morgan added: “The proposed changes to children’s centres consider different ways to make sure families who use them get the right support for the right issue at the right time.”