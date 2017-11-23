Haverhill festive weekend has plenty for all of the family

The sights and sounds of Christmas will fill Haverhill town centre on Friday, December 1 and Saturday 2nd when the Family Christmas Weekend takes place.

The main events include the traditional late night shopping and charity stalls, the Christmas lights switch-on and a grand firework display on the Recreation Ground - all on Friday.

The late night shopping kicks off at 5pm with fairground rides, street performers and charity stalls in High Street.

At 6.30pm, Bobby Dazzler, who stars in Aladdin, this year’s pantomime at the arts centre, will switch on the Christmas lights on the Market Square.

The highlight of the evening will be the spectacular firework display, which gets underway at 8pm.

On both Friday and Saturday there will also be a craft fair in the arts centre from 5pm to 8pm and a Christmas World Market in Queen Street (10am to 8pm on Friday and 9am to 4pm on Saturday) with music and entertainment being provided by The Salvation Army and the Fire and Ice Majorettes.

On Saturday children will have the chance to meet the animals in a ‘living nativity’, the Festive Farm, on Market Square.

Animals will include a donkey, sheep, goats and geese.

Children who dress up as characters from the nativity get chocolate coins.

All of Haverhill is invited to the town’s annual tradition that sets the Christmas season off with a bang.

A series of town centre road closures will be in place for the event.

Queen Street: from 4pm on Thursday, until 9pm on Saturday.

High Street: from 1pm to midnight on Friday.

Swan Lane: from 1pm to midnight on Friday.

Camps Road: from 1pm to midnight on Friday.

Peas Hill: from 1pm to midnight on Friday.

Camps Road: from 7pm to 9pm on Friday.

Chauntry Road: from 7pm to 9pm on Friday.

Mill Road: from 7pm to 9pm on Friday.

Recreation Road: from 7.30pm to 9pm on Friday.