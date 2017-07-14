New bed for newborn babies coming to Warwickshire hospitals

More than 100 new and expectant mums are expected to be at the launch of a new bed for newborn babies to be used in hospitals across Warwickshire - the Baby Box.

Baby Boxes are traditionally used in Finland as a baby’s bed in the first few months of life. They are made from thick cardboard and include a foam mattress, waterproof cover and cotton sheet.

NHS Coventry and Rugby Clinical Commissioning Group has worked with The Baby Box Company and local partners in order to bring the product to Coventry and Warwickshire.

The Baby Boxes will be distributed to new mums free of charge, with some handed out pre-assembled at the launch event.

CCGs across the county will be joining the mums at Coventry's Transport Museum on Wednesday (July 19) to mark the Baby Boxes' arrival in Warwickshire.

The Coventry and Rugby CCG deputy director of commissioning Jo Dillon said: “We know that for parents the health and wellbeing of their baby is paramount.

"The Baby Box is a simple alternative to a Moses basket, helping babies to sleep safely in the first months of life.

"Use of the boxes has been proven to help reduce the risk of sudden infant death syndrome, and we are hoping to emulate this within Coventry and Warwickshire.”

The Baby Box artwork, which is wrapped around the boxes, has been designed locally by health and social care services and reflects key landmarks around the area.

To get one delivered, new and expectant parents should register with the Baby Box University website and watch some short educational videos on parent/child health topics.

The videos, which will take about 20 minutes to watch, were filmed with local health experts and cover subjects like foetal movement and breastfeeding.

The Baby Box Company will continue to offer free Baby Boxes for as long as their distribution is tied to parenting education, a key factor in improved health outcomes.

University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust head of midwifery Carmel McCalmont said: “We will encourage every new mother in the region to sign up to the Baby Box University site and receive a Baby Box.

"This will help us to educate new parents on the importance of safe sleeping practices, as well as other important topics like smoking in pregnancy.”

George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust, South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust and Coventry and Warwickshire trust will be present at the event on the day.

A stand about the scheme will be displayed in the entrance lobby of the women and children's department at University Hospital on Thursday (July 20),.

Parents-to-be will be able to take information about Baby Box, see an example of the box, and health staff will be on hand to answer questions about the scheme.

The Baby Box Company chief executive Jennifer Clary said: “We are delighted to continue the expansion of the Baby Box and Baby Box University programme within the NHS in the Coventry and Warwickshire region.”

Wendy Jones, associate director for women’s and children’s division at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust, added: “Baby Box is a great initiative that will really support families across Coventry and Warwickshire.

"Being a new parent can be daunting, but having access to all of this information is going to be extremely valuable.

"We are delighted to be involved in the Baby Box launch and I would encourage all expectant mums to come find out more about it.”