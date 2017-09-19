Herd of cows rescued from canal in Leamington

A herd of cows had to be rescued from the Grand Union Canal in Leamington yesterday (Monday)

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service were alerted at around 3.20pm to a herd of 12 cows who were marooned in the canal near to Offchurch Lane.

One fire crew from Leamington along with the boats and water rescue crews from Rugby were sent to the scene.

On arrival the crews found the cows in the canal.

They then rescued the cattle from the water using boats, life jackets, dry suits and inflatable walk ways.

All of the cows were rescued safely from the water.