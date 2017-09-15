Here’s what’s on at the Kenilworth arts festival

The second Kenilworth Arts Festival starts this Sunday, and continues all through next week.

It starts with Fiesta in Abbey Fields on Sunday September 17 from 11am to 6pm.

And once the opening event finishes, the festival will feature many different performances and workshops around the town.

On Monday September 18, Scottish singer-songwriter Siobhan Wilson will play in the Tree House Bookshop at 6.15pm, and singer Brian Briggs alongside poet Paul Henry will present ‘The Glass Aisle: Poetry and Song’, at the Priory Theatre at 7.45pm.

Tuesday sees The Froe Quartet perform string arrangements in the Tree House Bookshop at 6.15pm, a ceilidh by Galopede will be held in St John’s Church at 7.30pm, and fiction writers Kit de Waal and Sarah Moss will talk about their work with journalist Alex Clark at Talisman Theatre from 7.45pm.

The Rude Mechanicals Band, fronted by singer-songwriter Wes Finch, will be playing at the Tree House Bookshop on Wednesday September 20, starting at 6.15pm.

Then authors Alys Fowler and Will Ashon will give a talk entitled ‘Journeys Through Nature’ at 7.45pm at the Priory Theatre.

On Thursday, writer and human rights advocate Preti Taneja will talk about her debut novel ‘We That Are Young’ in Kenilworth Books at 6.15pm.

Then jazz musician Gwilym Simcock will perform a solo piano concert at St John’s Church from 7.45pm.

Friday September 22 will start with something for children - drop-in mosaic workshops with Helen Clues at The Farthing Gallery from 10am to 4pm. Then, crime author Emma Flint will talk about her debut novel ‘Little Deaths’ in Kenilworth Books at 6.15pm.

The final event on Friday is an evening of poetry curated by Nine Arches Press, with many acclaimed poets, at the Tudor Stables in Kenilworth Castle at 7.45pm.

Saturday September 23 will feature four workshops: another drop-in mosaic workshop at the same time and place, ‘Make a Dreamcatcher with Celestine and the Hare’ from 11.30am to 1.30pm at The Gallery, dance workshops with Motionhouse from 10am to 4pm at St John’s Church Hall, and free music and dancing in Talisman square from 11am to 4pm.

The headline event on Saturday will be singer-songwriter John Smith, supported by Hattie Whitehead, at the Tudor Stables from 7.45pm.

Events on all week include free photography exhibition from Amadeus Long at The Gallery, and the ‘Take a Seat’ project, where Kenilworth School students’ work will be exhibited at installations around the town.

Ticket prices and how to buy:

Siobhan Wilson - £4 Brian Briggs and Paul Henry -£12

The Froe Quartet - £4 Ceilidh - £6 Kit de Waal and Sarah Moss - £10

The Rude Mechanicals - £4 Alys Fowler and Will Ashon - £10

Preti Taneja - £4 Gwilym Simcock - £12

Mosaic workshop - varies

Emma Flint - £4 Poetry Evening - £12

Mosaic workshop - varies Dreamcatcher - £8 Dance workshops - £5 John Smith - £12

All others are free.

Buy tickets from Kenilworth Books or wegottickets.com/kenilworthartsfestival