Historic buildings across Warwick district will be open to the public for free in Heritage Open Days event

Dozens of buildings not normally accessible to the public will be opening their doors for to be explored for free from next week as part of the annual Heritage Open Days event in Warwick district.

Pictured at the Lord Leycester Hospital Brother John Maughan, the Master of Lord Leycester Hospital Heidi Meye, Chairman of Warwick District Council, Councillor Alan Boad and Brother John Wilcock

Now in its 23rd year the organisers of the event are delighted that more than 40 venues are taking part, many of which can only been seen by the public next weekend.

The Lord Leycester Hospital in Warwick is participating for the first time this year with free admission on Sunday September 10, giving visitors the opportunity to see a living legacy of almost 450 years of history.

Volunteers have also organised a number of special Heritage Open Day events including a First World War walk around Kenilworth with a re-enactor telling the stories of the town’s servicemen who fought in the Great War, showing the homes where they lived and the buildings that were put to war-time use.

Warwick District Council chairman, Councillor Alan Boad, said: “The Lord Leycester Hospital and First World War walk are just two of host of hidden treasures waiting to be discovered during the Heritage Open Day weekend.

Bagot's Castle

This is a great opportunity for everyone to get out and about and see what our district has to offer and it’s all for free.

I would like to thank the many volunteers who work so hard to make this very special event possible”

In Leamington, All Saints church, Brunswick Street Cemetery, Foundry Wood, Holy Trinity church, Leamington Real Tennis Club, Leamington Station and Garden, the Polish Catholic Mission, St Mark’s church, St Mary’s church in Cubbington, St Peter Apostle church, the Shree Krishna Mandir and the South Lodge at Jephson Gardens will be open for the event and there will also be a guided walk of Lillington and tours of the Pump Room.

In Warwick, Alderson House, Court House, Guy’s Cliffe Masonic Rooms, Guy’s Cliffe Walled Garden, Hill Close Gardens, the Lord Leycester Hospital St Mary’s Church’s Bell Ringing Chamber, St Nicholas Church and St Pauls Church will be open and the will be a walk around Warwick and a Behind the Scenes at the Archives event .

Kenilworth historians Sue Tall ( and Robin Leach with a historical re-enactor (centre) promote the First World War Walk in the town.

In Kenilworth, Kenilworth Abbey Barn’s Museum and Heritage Centre, Kenilworth Abbey Ruins, St Barnabas church, The Parish church of St Nicholas will be open and the World War One Walk will take place.

In rural areas, All Saint’s Church in Sherbourne, Baddesley Clinton House, Bagot’s Castle, Chesterton Windmill, Packwood House, St Anne’s Catholic church, Wappenbury St Chad’s church, Bishop’s Tachbrook, St John the Baptist Church, Baginton, St John the Baptist church in Wasperton, St Margaret’s Church in Hunningham, St Peter’s church in Barford and St Mary the Virgin church in Stoneleigh will be open.

The event will run from September 7 to 10.

A booklet listing all the venues taking part is available from libraries and visitor information centres.

Guys Cliffe in Warwick

For further information on the national Heritage Open Days event go online.

www.heritageopendays.org.uk