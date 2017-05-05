Holocaust survivor shares his experiences with pupils

Leamington pupils hear Holocaust survivor’s personal testimony

Rudi Oppenheimer, as part of a visit organised by the Holocaust Educational Trust (HET).

The Kingsley School were joined by history students from Trinity Catholic School, who also attended the testimony.

His talk was followed by a question and answer session to enable students to better understand the nature of the Holocaust and to explore its lessons in more depth.

The visit was part of the Holocaust Educational Trust’s extensive all year round Outreach Programme, which is available to schools across the UK.

Miss Rachel Bubb, head of Religious Studies at The Kingsley School, said: “It is a privilege for us to welcome Rudi Oppenheimer to our school and his testimony will remain a powerful reminder of the horrors so many experienced.”

Karen Pollock MBE, Chief Executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust added: “There can be no better way than through the first-hand testimony of a survivor.

Rudi’s story is one of tremendous courage and by hearing his testimony, students will have the opportunity to learn where prejudice and racism can ultimately lead.

We take forward the lessons taught by those who survived.”