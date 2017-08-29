Hundreds donated to new birth centre by Kenilworth Round Table and Ladies Circle

Two Kenilworth voluntary groups have donated proceeds from their joint summer ball to help fund a new birth centre at Warwick Hospital.

The £2,100 raised by Kenilworth Round Table and Kenilworth Ladies Circle’s was given to the ‘Birth and Babies’ appeal, which aims to create a ‘home-from-home’ centre where women can give birth.

It will have four birthing rooms, each with a birthing pool and specialist equipment to create a calming environment for expectant mothers.

Michelle Shearer, chairwoman of the Ladies Circle, said: “I am delighted to have been able to start our year of fundraising off with such a large donation.

We hope that the Kenilworth Ladies Circle will be able to make a difference to making the new midwife-led birthing centre amazing for women and their families.”

And Martin Turner, chairman of the Round Table, said the group was ‘proud’ to support the hospital.

He added: “Our aim is to put locally collected funds back into the local community and with Warwick not benefiting from a local Round Table we are happy to donate to causes that can benefit Kenilworth residents and the wider community.”