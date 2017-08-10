‘Idiots’ break into and vandalise Kenilworth Rugby Club building

Vandals who broke into a building at Kenilworth Rugby Club this week have been described as ‘idiots’ by the club’s chairman.

Between Friday August 4 and Sunday August 6, unknown offenders broke into one of the buildings by the ‘cow patch’, the 16 acres of land away from the main club further up Glasshouse Lane by Kenilworth Wardens Cricket Club.

It appeared bolt cutters had been used to access the building. Equipment, food, drink and alcohol was taken, and graffiti had been scribbled on the walls.

The damage was discovered at around 9.40pm on the Sunday, and police were immediately informed.

Committee members at the club said they believed it may have been a group of teenagers, who have been congregating at the cow patch over the last few weeks.

Their behaviour was tolerated for the most part, but this latest incident has caused the club to rethink its security.

Chairman Peter Blakeman confirmed the police were investigating, and was relatively optimistic the culprits would be caught.

He added: “It’s just a shame that some bloody idiots have got nothing better to do.”

And Rod Jones, one of the ground staff at the club who discovered the damage, said: “We were appalled that a sports facility that’s there for the community had been wilfully damaged.

“Instead of us being able to plan positively for the season ahead, we’re having to liaise with the police and increase our security.”

The club is now spending around £500 on new CCTV, renewing the locks on the buildings and replacing lost equipment.

Despite the damage, the incident did not disrupt three ‘rugby camps’ for children held at the cow patch by Wasps RFC on Tuesday August 8, Wednesday August 9 and Thursday August 10.

Kerry Kirwan, the chairman for the mini and junior section of the club, said a very quick clean-up operation took place on Monday August 7 to get it ready for the camps, which he felt had gone very well.

Speaking about the vandals’ actions, he said: “Kids will be kids, but at this point I’d like it to stop, put it that way.

“This escalated dramatically over the last couple of weeks. They took it too far.”

The club has encouraged people living near the cow patch to stay vigilant and to let the club know if any more evidence of break-ins or damage is spotted.

Warwickshire Police are now appealing for witnesses. Anyone who saw anything suspicious or has any information should call 101, quoting incident number 386 of August 6.