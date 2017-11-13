In pictures: Leamington remembers the fallen

Crowds gathered in Leamington over the weekend to remember those who died in service to their country.

A short service observing a two-minute silence took place at the War Memorial in Euston Place on Saturday.

All photos by Allan Jennings of the Leamington History Group.

And the main remembrance service took place at the memorial on Sunday where the fallen were remembered with the laying of wreaths and the observance of a two-minute silence.

The service was preceded by a march of units from Regent Street, along the Parade with formation at Euston Gardens adjacent to the memorial.

Organisations taking part included the Royal British Legion, Royal Naval Association, Royal Air Force Association, Royal Warwickshire Regimental Association, Royal Leamington Spa Home Guard Club, the Army and Sea Cadets, Cubbington Silver Band and the Choir of All Saints Church.

