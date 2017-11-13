IN PICTURES: Warwick Remembrance services

Crowds gathered in Warwick over the weekend to remember those who died in service to their country.

A small service took place on Saturday at the War Memorial in Church Street for Armistice Day.

Warwick Remembrance Service. Photo by Gill Fletcher.

On Remembrance Sunday a church service was held at St Mary’s church, which was followed by a wreath laying service at the war memorial.

This year there were 32 groups and organisations laying wreaths.

After the wreaths were laid, a parade marched through the town.

