It’s all about the bass... lead, baritone and tenor

A Kenilworth-based barbershop chorus is on the lookout for potential harmonisers living in the surrounding area.

Three Spires Harmony (TSH) will run a course this autumn to encourage men to take up four-part harmony singing.

The free, six-week course comes at a time of increased interest in a cappella singing – partly fuelled by TV shows, such as the BBC’s Pitch Battle.

Stuart Thomas, TSH Chairman, said: “Singing releases natural feel-good chemicals in our bodies and can boost general well-being.The great news is just about everyone can sing and this course will help you discover a voice and gain confidence.

“Many of our members learn by listening to a recording of the song, so the ability to read music is really not essential.

“There is no obligation to join the chorus after the course, so if you like to sing, we’d love to see you.”

TSH comprises around 50 men, of diverse ages and backgrounds, all committed to improve their singing and to entertain audiences at events, shows and festivals.

Chorus members are all registered with the British Association of Barbershop Singers (BABS) which comprises over 2,000 singers.

Jason Pole, who joined TSH after taking part in the course in 2013, said: “A cappella is totally addictive and the barbershop community is one, big, happy family.”

The free six-week course starts on Tuesday October 10 at 7.30pm at Kenilworth Sports & Social Club, Upper Rosemary Hill, Kenilworth CV8 2PA

Call Jack on 02476 640477 or 07887 731837 or email jack.tuckley@gmail.com