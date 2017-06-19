Jaguar Land Rover based near Leamington is looking to recruit new talent through Gorillaz mobile phone app

Jaguar Land Rover based near Leamington is working in collaboration with an internationally known band to recruit more than 1,000 new via a mobile phone app.

The global car manufacturer and ‘virtual band’ Gorillaz want to find world-class electronics and software engineering talent with a code-breaking challenge found in the virtual band’s app.

The best performers will be fast-tracked through the recruitment process, helping to meet Jaguar Land Rover’s ambition to employ thousands of bright new talents over the next year.

It is a major change in the way the business looks for candidates, aiming to tackle the engineering skills gap and inspire and attract a diverse range of talent and new thinking.

Alex Heslop, head of electrical engineering at Jaguar Land Rover, said: “As the automotive industry transforms over the next decade, fuelled by software innovation, we have to attract the best talent and that requires a radical rethink of how we recruit. “Here we’ve found an engaging way to recruit a diverse talent pool in software systems, cyber systems, app development and graphics performance. It will be the first of its kind.”

The Gorillaz App now includes a new Jaguar Land Rover recruitment area in the form of a 360-environment situated in the garage of the band’s home, which also features all the iconic vehicles from Gorillaz past.

Here, applicants can explore and take a two-part challenge.

Interested applicants can download the Gorillaz App now at the iTunes App Store or Google Play

To find out more about Jaguar Land Rover recruitment, click here.

For specific roles in electrification click here.

Traditional application methods remain open and CVs will be accepted, but Jaguar Land Rover invites potential applicants to download the app and break the codes and solve the problems to fast-track their way into employment.

Jaguar Land Rover needs 5,000 recruits across the company this year.