Justin Bieber and Bruno Mars among clients of Kenilworth chiropractors this year

Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, and Slash are just some of the showbiz names a small chiropractors from Kenilworth has treated in the last year.

Kenilworth Chiropractic Clinic, based in Warwick Road, has established a reputation for itself among the entertainment industry 12 years after it started working with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Its name took a while to get established in the industry, but once it did, the client list grew larger and larger.

Along with Bieber and Mars, in the last year its clients have included singers such as Ariana Grande when she performed at her One Love concert in Manchester, along with bands like Guns N’ Roses and Prophets of Rage.

And Eric Clapton, Bette Midler and Fleetwood Mac have been clients of the clinic in the past.

Dr Cindy Townsend, one of the chiropractors at the clinic, said the reputation of the practice had ‘blown up massively’ since the team made a name for itself in the professional wrestling world.

She added: “We’re getting high profile calls every couple of weeks now, and we’re really grateful for the opportunity.

“I feel we’re kind of putting Kenilworth on the map. Sometimes they’re surprised we’re from here - they expect us to be based in London.”

When they get a call, one of the chiropractors is sent to where the artists are touring, such as London, Birmingham or Manchester, to provide treatment.

And the team is not often given much time to send a chiropractor to where an artist is performing.

When Bruno Mars performed in Birmingham, the clinic was only given four hour’s notice. But Cindy said ‘the last thing you want to do is disappoint’ and was able to send a chiropractor to the concert.

Cindy treated Slash, the lead guitarist in US rock band Guns N’ Roses, personally when the band played in London in June, and said he did not act like a brash rock-star.

She said: “He was just very sweet and respectful, and very interested in the information we could give him about his health.”

The chiropractors work in rotas at the clinic, so there is always at least one who is able to attend call outs like this.

But despite all the high-profile work, Cindy said the work they do with their Kenilworth patients is just as important.

She said: “It’s important for us to be a really great local asset to the community, and we want to keep on doing that for as long as possible.

“We love the day to day aspect of our work, and we’ll continue to be a local chiropractors.”