Kenilworth and Barford benefit from new council grants

Kenilworth cricketers and Barford residents are the latest to benefit from improved outdoor facilities thanks to district council grants.

Warwick District Council’s rural and urban capital improvement scheme, or RUCIS, allowed Kenilworth Wardens Cricket Club and Barford’s village green to be improved.

The children’s play area in Barford’s village green has new all-weather mulch flooring, thanks to a grant worth £5,387 from RUCIS.

Barford resident Mark Griffin who applied for the funding said: “This play area outside the village shop gets a huge amount of use and was in a really poor state and very muddy and slippery to play on.

“We are delighted to receive this RUCIS grant. It has enabled us to bring the toddler’s play area back to life on the heart of the village green.

“With summer coming, parents can sit out and enjoy watching their children playing in a safe community environment.”

And Kenilworth Wardens Cricket Club was awarded £4,982 to repair and refurbish its three lane outdoor practice nets in time for the new cricket season.

Over the past year a number of village halls, community centres, sports clubs and parish councils have been awarded RUCIS grants of between £1,000 and £30,000 towards improvement projects.

The council’s RUCIS scheme manager Jon Dawson said: “I am delighted that Warwick District Council is in a position to be able to award funding for projects like these, which are hugely beneficial to our local communities.

“New funding is available for the 2017/18 financial year and I would like to encourage not-for-profit groups located within Warwick District to come forward with their projects as we may be able to help.”