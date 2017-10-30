Kenilworth and District Poppy Appeal launched at care home

This year’s Kenilworth and District Poppy Appeal was officially launched last week at a Kenilworth care home.

Following last year’s launch at the cenotaph, the appeal’s opening event for 2017 was hosted by Joy Thorpe and the team at Kenilworth Manor Care Home in Thickthorn Orchards on Friday October 27.

Back row from left: Maria Harrington, Cllr Kate Dickson, and Anne Chrimes. Front row from left: Joy Thorpe, Margaret Kite BEM, and Will Thatcher

One of Poppy Appeal’s longest serving volunteers, Margaret Kite BEM, also presented Kenilworth’s mayor, Cllr Kate Dickson, with her poppy for this year at the event.

Joy Thorpe said: “Everyone here at the care home was honoured to help launch this vital annual appeal and delighted that the Mayor and Margaret could be present.

“We hope to raise lots of money to support veterans, the families who care for them and of course our many serving men and women currently in the armed forces.

“We spent some time reminiscing about the Second World War during Cllr Dickson’s visit. It was a defining period in the lives of many of our residents and they were very keen to make sure they played a part in ensuring those whose sacrifices meant they did not get to live to old age would never be forgotten.”

Last year’s appeal raised £24,000, and it is hoped even more can be raised this year.

More than 100 businesses, schools and clubs will be supporting the appeal by selling poppies. They will stay on sale until Remembrance Sunday which falls on November 12.

Cllr Dickson added: “It is really fitting that Kenilworth Manor was the chosen location for this year’s launch and we hope the appeal raises lots of money for such a great cause.”

Anyone wishing to donate or to enquire about help from the Royal British Legion, Kenilworth Poppy Appeal can be contacted on 07964 704941.