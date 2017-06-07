Kenilworth and Warwick residents urged to support Two Castles Run

Kenilworth Rotary is once again asking Kenilworth, Warwick and Leek Wootton residents to support the 35th edition of the Two Castles Run this Sunday (June 11).

The club will once again be staging the 10km run with the assistance of Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club.

The press officer for Kenilworth Rotary, Bob Kelly, hoped people would get out and support the participants along the route despite the disruption the race brings to certain residents.

He said: “The club hopes we will see the usual hundreds of supporters along the route from Warwick via Leek Wootton cheering on the runners.

“We aware that some residents may feel this is an inconvenience to them even if of short duration.

“We ask again that this inconvenience is weighed against the huge benefits to local, national and international charities.”

Runners will start the race from Warwick Castle at 9am and head north through Guys Cliffe along the Coventry Road.

The racers will then head west after around four-and-a-half kilometres towards Leek Wootton and later onto Rouncil Lane in Kenilworth.

They then will head north again up Rouncil Lane, Rounds Hill, John O’Gaunt Road, Fishponds Road and Brookside Avenue before turning left and racing to the finish line in Kenilworth Castle via the Castle Road entrance.

All roads along the route will be closed to traffic at 8.50am. Once all runners have passed through the roads, they will be reopened progressively as long as it is safe to do so.

Last year’s race raised around £100,000 for various charities.