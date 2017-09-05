Kenilworth Arts Festival’s opening day less than two weeks away

The opening day of the second Kenilworth Arts Festival, featuring music, food and theatre, is less than two weeks away.

This year, the festival kicks off with Fiesta, a free, open-air event in Abbey Fields.

The Marie Celestial, a show at this year's Fiesta

On Sunday September 17 from 11am to 6pm, the Fields will host live bands, theatre performances, activities for children and stalls selling food and drink.

More than 4,000 people attended Fiesta last year, which was then the festival’s closing event.

Liz Heath from Kenilworth Arts Festival said: “Last year we weren’t sure what to expect as it was the first time an event like this had been staged in Kenilworth so we were delighted to welcome so many families and receive such positive feedback afterwards.

“The challenge this year was to be even more ambitious and our volunteers have worked incredibly hard to pull together a bigger and better line-up.

“There really is something for almost everybody in the Fiesta programme. We’re keeping all the activities on the day completely free - we want as many people as possible to come along, try something new and join in the fun.”

Winners of an unsigned band competition, Rugby-based Speak, Brother, will be first up on the main stage.

Other acts on the musical bill include Treetop Flyers, Low Chimes and singer-songwriter Tom Speight.

Interactive activities run by organisations such as Warwick Arts Centre, Kenilworth Books and Compton Verney will keep younger festival-goers entertained.

There will also be activities offered for older children, such as tree climbing and clay modelling workshops run by Jaguar Land Rover.

Theatre performances will also take place throughout the day. One of the most eye-catching parts of the programme is The Marie Celestial from Liberty Rocks productions - a show based on a six metre tall, mechanical, vintage spaceship which walks on gigantic bird legs and shoots fire.

A variety of food and drink will be on offer, including vegetarian and vegan cuisine, prosecco, pimms and local beer.

Fiesta will also feature stalls selling a wide range of goods including homecrafts, artists wares, locally produced preserves and books. Attendees will be able to purchase festival merchandise and tickets to the 14 events being held later in the festival week from the festival shop.