Kenilworth barber aiming to give the best shave in Britain

A Kenilworth barber has made great progress in a national competition to find the best wet-shave barber in the country.

Yucel Olmezkaya, 46, who runs Groom and Gents Barbers in Station Road, will compete against other barbers in the West Midlands during the regional final of ‘Britain’s Best Shave’, to be held in March.

Yucel, who won a British Barbers Association award back in August for his hair styling, said his heritage will help him win on the day.

He added: “Barbering and wet shaving is a big thing in my country, which is Turkey.

“It’s a part of our lifestyle to go to the barber for a haircut and shave and socialise with a nice glass of Turkish tea.”

Yucel will be judged on several aspects of his barbering skill during the competition, including shave preparation, razor technique, post-shave routine, health and safety and overall efficiency.

If he gets through, Yucel will earn his place in the national final in May, held at the NEC in Birmingham.

Yucel learned how to barber when he was young, but only came back into the trade in 2013 after a trying a different career.