Kenilworth-based charity launches new social enterprise to boost skills

A county charity which supports people living with additional needs has launched a new social enterprise project to boost clients’ skills.

ILEAP has launched a Skills 4 Life ‘Marketability’ scheme in Kenilworth after receiving a £2,000 grant from the Heart of England Community Foundation.

The project, run from The Kenilworth Centre, will see arts and crafts taken to a new level as shabby chic items including wash bags, iPad covers and baby blankets are created by members of the charity and then sold on a market stall.

Profits made from the sale of the items will help to sustain the scheme, which has also received a donation from the Rotary Club of Kenilworth, and any extra money will go back to ILEAP to fund its wider work.

Sessions take place on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays during term time and welcome anyone aged 16 and above with additional needs.

Peter Bazeley, ILEAP CEO, said: “Marketability will work to sustain the wider work of our charity through social enterprise, and add activities to our programme.”

More about ILEAP and the Skills 4 Life Marketability project is available by calling 01789 260644 or 07980004381 or visiting www.ileap.co.uk