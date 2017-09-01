Kenilworth bonfire tickets on sale today - but none available on gate

Tickets for Kenilworth Round Table’s 30th annual bonfire at Kenilworth Castle go on sale today (Friday September 1), but none will be available on the gate this year.

All tickets for the firework display on Saturday November 4 will need to be bought in advance, either through the Round Table’s new website or at a number of shops around Kenilworth.

If bought online, tickets can be printed off or saved on a smartphone as an e-ticket. Previously, Round Table had to send tickets out to customers.

Kenilworth Round Table’s chairman Martin Turner said the decision to get rid of ticket sales on the gate this year was down to being able to control crowd numbers.

He said many people would wait to see what the weather was like, and turn up on the night, meaning the Round Table could not reliably estimate crowd sizes until after the event.

Martin added: “This way we’ll know the exact amount of people who attend. We used to take £25,000 to £30,000 on the gate.

“The new site has been launched in time for the annual bonfire tickets sales to go live. This year we’ve improved our online ticket process utilizing a professional ticket company.

“We will still have our normal ticket outlets for those who prefer to go and buy their tickets locally.”

As well as online, tickets will be sold in Lil Greens, Coventry Building Society (CV8 postcodes), Waitrose, Bakers Dozen, English Heritage’s shop and Warwick University Student Union.

The fireworks will be controlled award-winning Fantastic Fireworks once again this year.

Tickets cost £10 for adults, early-bird £8.50, and £5 for children and seniors, early-bird £4. Online sales will have a booking fee.

Click here to buy.