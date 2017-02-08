Kenilworth building society teams up with Guide Dogs

The Kenilworth branch of Coventry Building Society marked choosing Guide Dogs as its community partner with a cake sale and get-together last week.

Building society staff met with Guide Dogs volunteers and their dogs on the day and discussed the new partnership which aims to raise £5,000 for the charity.

Liz Gilbert, Community Fundraiser at Guide Dogs, said: “It costs around £50,000 to support a Guide Dog partnership from the birth of the puppy to its retirement.

“We rely on donations from the public to fund most of our work. I’m delighted that staff of the building society have decided to fundraise for us.”