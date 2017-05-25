Kenilworth care home issues guide to help ‘overwhelmed’ carers

A care home in Kenilworth has published a guide for carers after finding more than half of them feel ‘overwhelmed’ by their responsibilities.

Kenilworth Grange in Spring Lane has launched ‘A Helping Hand’, a guide with practical and emotional advice and support for carers, after surveying 1,000 people who care or have responsibility for someone over the age of 55.

The Care UK study found 62 per cent of carers in the West Midlands felt overwhelmed, 58 per cent said they never or don’t often ask for help with caring responsibility, and 39 per cent said they were unaware there was government support available.

The guide provides information on the rights of carers and the help they are entitled to, as well as offering ways for them to continue delivering care for their loved one while keeping themselves healthy.

Sheridan Farish, home manager at Kenilworth Grange, said: “Caring for someone can be incredibly rewarding, though it can also be physically and emotionally demanding.

“We want to remind people that if they’re caring for an older relative or friend, it’s important to remember that they may feel isolated or overwhelmed at times - but this is natural, and they are not alone.”

Anyone wishing to read the guide can pick up a copy for free at Kenilworth Grange, or download it here