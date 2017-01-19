Kenilworth Christmas lights meeting coming next week

A meeting for Kenilworth residents to have their say on the town’s Christmas lights will be held next week.

The meeting will be held at the Holiday Inn on Wednesday January 25 from 6pm, and is expected to last around two hours.

It will be run by the Kenilworth Lights Committee, who are looking for feedback on the Warwick Road and High Street lights in 2016, as well as ideas for how the lights and the switch-on events could be improved in Kenilworth.

Chairman of the committee Richard Hales said: “We’re not going to fix the problems in one meeting, but it will give us a mandate for what the people of Kenilworth want from the lights.”