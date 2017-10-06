Kenilworth cyclist raises thousands for Myton Hospice in mother’s memory

A Kenilworth cyclist has raised almost £6,000 for Myton Hospice as a way of repaying the care they gave to his mother.

Jason Caddy, 40, of Rounds Hill, completed two lengthy cycle challenges in July and August to raise the money.

And he recently presented a cheque worth £5,892.91 to Myton to formally pass on the money he raised.

Jason’s mother Carol spent ten days in the Warwick hospice before she died in February, and he felt he had to do something to pay Myton back.

He had already raised £920 at Carol’s funeral and wanted to build on that figure.

He said: “I saw the figure about a bed costing £535 a day and thought ‘I want to pay for mum’s stay’ and that’s how it all started really.

“My mum was very much about paying her way and she never wanted to be a burden so it was nice to be able to raise the money.

“As a family we really applaud the services they offered.”

Jason’s first long ride was the ‘Wales in a Day’ challenge, which saw him cycle 185 miles from Caernarfon in north Wales all the way to Chepstow in the south. It took him more than 12 hours and involved 15,000 feet of climbing.

And his second challenge just six weeks after was Myton’s 100-mile cycle challenge, another tough ride which took him through Warwickshire and the Cotswolds.

This was all after only taking up cycling four years ago.

Jason said: “I did a fair amount of cycling before, but nothing as extreme as Wales. I trained as much as I could.

“It was a tough day in the saddle - we started at 4am and we were up and down all day.”

Jason is thinking of taking on more challenges in the future to raise more money for the hospice, and his sister Shelley is toying with the idea of doing a charity skydive.