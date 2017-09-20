Kenilworth girl and her dog show care for stray canines

A Kenilworth girl has had the help of her four-legged friend when she has been raising money for stray dogs.

Martha Taylor, who is nearly eight, has been selling her homemade bracelets and some of her toys and books outside her house in her spare time.

And with her dog Robbie keeping her company she has raised more than £80 for Dogs on the Streets.

Martha said: “Dogs on the street need our help.

“Their owners love them but sometimes do not have healthy food or medical care for them.

“I chatted to a homeless lady over the summer, in York.

“She had rescued two dogs from a horrible situation but found it hard to feed them. “I wanted to help her so my mum suggested we find a charity who would know what to do.

“I love dogs and want to raise as much money as possible to help provide the food, grooming and care for dogs on the streets.”

Dogs on the Streets London is the first independent voluntary ran street project that protects, cares and supports all street dogs covering the Borough of Westminster, Camden, Shoreditch, East and parts of North London,

Martha has now raised £80, which is £30 more than her fundraising target.

But donations can still be made online by visiting www.goldengiving.com/fundraising/Marthasdogs