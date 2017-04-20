Kenilworth Greenway volunteers get grant for tools to help their work

Volunteers who help look after the Kenilworth Greenway have received a boost after being given a grant for tools to help their work.

The volunteers secured a grant of £750 from Warwickshire County Council to buy tools and provide somewhere to store them.

Further northwest on the Greenway

The bid was made by walking and cycling charity Sustrans, and backed by county councillor Dave Shilton.

Sustrans ecologist David Watson said: “The Greenways are a great way of protecting biodiversity and wildlife but they’re great for people too.

“They belong to the whole community and play an important role in connecting people to each other.

“There’s all sorts of ways the public can get involved in this project and we’re really keen for people of all ages to come along and explore them – they might even decide to volunteer themselves.”

The charity has said it will be holding regular events and volunteer task days on the Greenway to improve the route for people and wildlife.

The next activity will be an open day on Tuesday April 25, although times have yet to be confirmed. All are welcome to attend.